Stocks

Investors eager for earnings amid growth concerns

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are looking to U.S. companies' upcoming quarterly results and forecasts about the recovery in the second half of 2021 as some worry that the recent economic surge is already waning. U.S. Treasuries rallied sharply this week on fears that economic growth may slow in the...

Stocksinvesting.com

In Search Of Margin Expansion And Profitability? 2 ETFs For Growth Investors

The easing of monetary policy, especially since the start of the pandemic, has provided tailwinds for broader markets. Both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 hit record highs earlier in July. As a result, there is growing concern that broader indices, as well as a large number of shares, have deviated from historical valuations.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

A Market Crash Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock to Buy When It Happens

Several signals point to an impending market crash, but it’s impossible to predict exactly when it will happen. Historically, big drops in the stock market tend to be buying opportunities. The Federal Reserve has taken steps to stimulate the economy throughout the pandemic. For instance, interest rates are near historic...
StocksCNBC

Dos and don'ts during a stock market sell-off

The stock market took a big dive on Monday. Here's what nervous investors should keep in mind amid the volatility. Stocks took a steep dive on Monday amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic will be hard to pull out of. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 700 points...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Bank Stocks to Buy on Dips – After the Correction

Bears did win a few battles last week, but the bulls are still in charge. That is the case with bank stocks. They’ve been on sale last few sessions, but that comes from a very high levels. In theory, investors should be looking to catch the falling knives in the sector. In reality, they also have to account for the market as a whole.
Stocksinvesting.com

Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Consider Adding These 5 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and rising inflation have evoked investor anxiety over the potential for a significant stock market correction in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound stocks that could work as a hedge against a market downturn. Owing to their potential to benefit from their respective industry tailwinds, Sysco (SYY), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Darden (DRI), Whirlpool (WHR), and MKS (MKSI) could be ideal investment bets now. Let’s discuss. The Federal Reserve raised the U.S. inflation forecast to 3.4% in 2021. This, along with a 5.4% increase in the Consumer Price Index over the past 12 months, as of June 2021, is raising investor concerns about the potential for a stock market crash in the near term. Also, rising COVID-19 cases worldwide with the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus could put pressure on the stock market in the near term. Therefore, we think that betting on fundamentally sound stocks could be the ticket to hedge current downside risk in an investment portfolio.
StocksEntrepreneur

2021 H2: Three “Smoking” Stocks To Buy With $5,000

June was a tough month, triggering market volatility and concern among investors. Inflation scored a 5.4% jump YoY - the highest since 2008 - while the Federal Reserve emphasized its commitment to keeping interest rates low. However, the ensuing small market pullback could prove to be a masterstroke for shrewd...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Boeing, Carnival, Goldman Sachs and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Delta, United, American Airlines, Boeing — Airline stocks fell in tandem as concerns about a rebound in Covid-19 cases intensified. Shares of Delta fell more 3.7%, American Airlines shares lost 4.1% and United shares declined 5.5%. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing's stock also fell 4.9%. Covid cases have ticked up in the U.S. this month with the delta variant spreading among the unvaccinated.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Dow futures slide 1% as virus surge raises growth worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) July 19 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the blue-chip Dow fell 1% on Monday, with economy-linked value and travel stocks taking a hit after a spike in global COVID-19 cases raised fresh concerns about slowing economic growth.
Stocksinvesting.com

Wisdom Tree WGRO ETF: Insights For Growth Investors

This article was originally published at See It Markets. WisdomTree US Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) Highlights and Takeaways. This WisdomTree ETF (WGRO) seeks to capture upside market momentum while avoiding overextended stocks. Monthly rebalancing uses a more traditional approach versus other momentum ETFs. An index back test shows successful...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Dow has biggest daily drop since October

* Major U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower; Dow off more. * Energy leads S&P sector declines, consumer staples falls. * U.S. Treas 10-yr yield 1.195%; hit lowest point since Feb. 12. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. DOW HAS...
BusinessPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

2021 Economic Outlook Now Projects 6.1% GDP Growth, 13.3% Rise in Capital Investments

As businesses across the country continue to invest during the post-pandemic recovery, annual U.S. GDP growth is forecast to reach 6.1% in 2021, with annual investment growth in equipment - including construction equipment - and software projected at 13.3%, based on the Q3 update to the 2021 Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook released by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation.
StocksPosted by
WGN TV

Stocks sink, yields tumble as virus fears circle the world

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to Sydney that the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world will derail what’s been a strong economic recovery. The S&P 500 was 1.9% lower in morning trading, after setting a record high just a...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Boeing And American Express Lead The DIA Sharply Lower Monday

U.S. indices were trading lower Monday amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, which have weighed on reopening stocks and clouded recovery outlook. The U.S. is also expected to blame China on cyberattacks earlier in the year, which has added to macro uncertainty. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA)...
MarketsPosted by
CW33

Dow falls 800+ amid worries about global resurgence in COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR) — Resurgent pandemic worries were knocking stocks lower from Wall Street to Sydney on Monday, fueled by fears that faster-spreading variants of the virus may upend the economy’s strong recovery. The S&P 500 was 2% lower in afternoon trading after setting a record just a week earlier....
StocksWRAL

Stocks tumble amid concerns over the Delta variant's impact on growth

The potential for a fast-spreading outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus gripped financial markets Monday, putting Wall Street on track for its biggest daily decline in months. The S&P 500 fell as much as 2%, on pace for its sharpest drop since mid-May. The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped...
StocksFortune

Robinhood seeks a $35 billion valuation in its IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Robinhood Markets Inc. is seeking a valuation of $35 billion in its initial public offering, just short of the highest analyst projections, as the free trading app advances toward a debut likely to draw in buyers from its own novice investor base.

Comments / 0

