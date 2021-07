Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. STRONG MARKET DEMAND LEADS TO 48% OVER SUBSCRIPTION. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG) (FSE:7BL) (OTCQB: BLAGF)is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 8, 2021, the Company has closed a non-brokered flow through and non-flow through financing for proceeds of $8,130,908.31. Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") was the lead order and made a strategic investment of $1.5 Million, representing more than 18% of the total financing. In addition, Crescat requested and secured, participation rights that provide for an option to participate in all future financings.