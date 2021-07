The NHL Draft is fast approaching, let us take a look at who the Montreal Canadiens may have their eyes on and who would be a good fit for the team. I really love the weeks leading up to the NHL Entry Draft; they’re always rather hectic for me, as I try to get some final bits of research on prospects done, but it always makes for an enjoyable summer project. While Marc Bergevin is notoriously unpredictable when it comes to trades, his tenure has demonstrated some clear trends in his – and Trevor Timmins’ – draft strategy.