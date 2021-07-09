First Attempt: Athlete Sets Off to Solo Kayak 2,000 km Around Iceland, ‘Against the Current’
One athlete is quite literally moving ‘Against the Current’ in an attempt to be the first to paddle around Iceland counterclockwise. Trans athlete and expert kayaker Veiga Gretarsdottir hopes to be the first person to attempt kayaking over 2,000 km around Iceland. The ‘Against the Current’ film documents her months-long, counterclockwise journey paddling around the island country.gearjunkie.com
