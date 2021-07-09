Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

First Attempt: Athlete Sets Off to Solo Kayak 2,000 km Around Iceland, ‘Against the Current’

By Mary Murphy
gearjunkie.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne athlete is quite literally moving ‘Against the Current’ in an attempt to be the first to paddle around Iceland counterclockwise. Trans athlete and expert kayaker Veiga Gretarsdottir hopes to be the first person to attempt kayaking over 2,000 km around Iceland. The ‘Against the Current’ film documents her months-long, counterclockwise journey paddling around the island country.

gearjunkie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Kayaking#Currents#Icelandic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Sports
Related
inlander.com

Against the Current

How far do you have to travel to find yourself? And what sacrifices are you willing to make to get there? Veiga Grétarsdóttir is the first person in the world to attempt to kayak the 1,300 mile circumference of Iceland, counter-clockwise and against the current, an achievement that has been compared to climbing K2. Veiga’s personal journey is no less remarkable. She was born 44 years ago as a boy in a fishing village on the far west coast of Iceland. By the age of 38 Veigar had a wife and family but decided that she could no longer live as a man and decided to undergo gender reassignment. The inner struggle for Veigar to become Veiga was a journey as difficult if not more so than the solo kayak expedition she undertakes. These two stories of conflict and struggle are intertwined as the film follows her amazing 103 day journey around Iceland, with the magical, rugged coastline of the country a backdrop to the story of Veiga’s transition.
TravelTravelPulse

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Breaks World Cruise Booking Record

For the third year in a row, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has broken a booking record the day sales opened on its World Cruise. The 2024 World Cruise officially sold out at approximately 11 a.m. EST July 14, after it opened for sale at 8:30 a.m. that day. Fares started at $73,499 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite, up to $199,999 per guest for a Master Suite, on the 132-day voyage.
Sportsgearjunkie.com

What to Expect: Sport Climbing at the 2021 Olympic Games

The Olympic Games are finally upon us — and for the first time, sport climbing is included. Here’s all you need to know about climbing in the Olympic games ahead of Tokyo 2021. If the 2020 Olympic Games had happened, it would have been the first time that climbing and...
Aerospace & DefenseBBC

Teen pilot Travis Ludlow youngest to fly solo around the world

An 18-year-old pilot has broken a Guinness World Record to become the youngest person to fly solo round the world in a single-engine aircraft. Travis Ludlow, from Ibstone, Buckinghamshire, landed in the Netherlands on Tuesday, having spent 44 days completing the 24,900-mile (40,072km) journey. At 18 years and 150 days...
Travelnitravelnews.com

Swan Hellenic Announces New Antarctica and America Cruises in Response to Oceania Extensions of Pandemic Isolation Measures for International Visitors

Cultural expedition cruise pioneer Swan Hellenic has announced ten exciting new itineraries for its 2022 inaugural season in response to Australia and New Zealand’s extension of government restrictions to contain the ongoing pandemic. Ranging from Patagonia and the Antarctic to Mexico, Alaska and the Russian Far East, each will also be a superb introduction to Swan Hellenic’s new purpose-designed 5-star expedition cruise ship SH Minerva, which was recently floated out of her dry dock in Helsinki Shipyard.
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Adventure Canada Announces 2023 Expedition Cruise Program

Adventure Canada has announced its 2023 expedition cruises in Europe, the Arctic, and Atlantic Canada. The new 2023 itineraries include two Scotland voyages on June 4-14 and June 14-24, Scotland, Faroe Islands and Iceland on June 24-July 4, Iceland circumnavigation on July 4-13, Iceland and Greenland on July 13-25, Arctic (including Greenland and Canada) and Northwest Passage itineraries between late July and mid-September, and Greenland and Newfoundland circumnavigation in September-October 2023.
Economygearjunkie.com

Media Giant Outside Acquires Pinkbike, CyclingTips, and TrailForks

Outside brings the new assets under its already broad cycling umbrella. The brand says the acquisition opens up new possibilities for audiences as well as publications. Outside, the fast-growing media company that is parent to Bicycle Retailer and an array of outdoor sports media titles, announced yet more new acquisitions today. The newcomers include Canada-based Pinkbike; Pinkbike’s mountain bike mapping app, TrailForks; and CyclingTips (which Pinkbike acquired in 2019).
Cyclinggearjunkie.com

Escape the Daily Grind With This Race Founder-Guided Gravel Tour

Escape your typical neighborhood street ride, escape work, escape the daily grind, and explore somewhere new with this SCOTT Sports film. Follow along with pro cyclist Carlos Mazón and SCOTT Sports employee Janosch Wintermantel as they gravel ride through the Badlands near Granada, Spain. Sound fun? It sure looks like it.
Lifestylecruisefever.net

37 Inspiring Photos of Our Cruise in Iceland with Viking

A cruise around Iceland has always been a dream of mine. The land of fire and ice is such a mystical and enchanting place. With cruises just starting to pick back up again, I was thrilled to be an invited guest on Viking Sky on the “Iceland’s Natural Beauty” cruise itinerary.
Americascruiseradio.net

Canada Set to Lift Cruise Ship Ban on November 1

After initially banning all large cruise ships from Canadian ports through February 28, 2022, the government of Canada has now announced that ships can visit again beginning November 1, 2021. “I know many of you have been wondering when we’ll see cruise ships here again,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra...
Workoutsgearjunkie.com

‘Hellah’ Good Runner: NJ Man Has Not Stopped Running for 4 Years

What started out as a 2-week goal to run a minimum of 10 minutes a day, every single day, has turned into a monumental accomplishment for Hellah Sidibe. The New Jersey runner recently hit a benchmark in his goal of running every single day, running 1,460 days — that’s every day for 4 years.
Bicyclesgearjunkie.com

Canyon’s Bestselling Bike in Europe Comes to the USA: Meet the ‘Grand Canyon’

At $1,299, the Canyon ‘Grand Canyon’ bike has been a staple for riders across Europe. And now, we Americans can get in on the action too. While not a new model, the Grand Canyon 7 is new to lots of us. Specifically, U.S. customers. The Grand Canyon “reliably delivers performance with a friendly price,” said Canyon. “It serves as a great entry into mountain biking, racing, and all-out adventuring.” So it’s no wonder this model has been the bestselling model in Europe for a whole year running.
WorldHipHopDX.com

KM & Daichi Yamamoto Chill Around Tokyo In ‘MYPPL’

Japanese producer KM links up with Daichi Yamamoto in “MYPPL,” the former’s opening track off EVERYTHING INSIDE. The accompanying music video by HAVIT ART STUDIO’s Naohiro Ohashi shows them spending a laidback day driving around, visiting record stores, playing pool, and grabbing a meal. Fellow artists nia, STUTS, SPARTA and GAKU made cameos in the visual as well.
PhotographyPosted by
The Independent

Incredible photos show Arctic from same spot a hundred years apart

A ‘before and after’ image comparing the exact same spot in the Arctic a century apart, shows staggering changes in the landscape.The images were taken in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, and were taken by photographer Christian Åslund as part of a glacier comparison project undertaken with Greenpeace.Seven comparison images were composed, using archival photographs from the Norwegian Polar Institute taken in the early 1900s and contemporary photographs shot in the same places by Mr Åslund. The images recently resurfaced once again on Twitter.Mr Åslund discussed the assignment in an interview with National...
Swimming & Surfinggearjunkie.com

Surfing Takes Big Stage at the Olympics: Who to Watch, What to Know

Just like sport climbing, this year marks the first year surfing will be included in the Summer Olympics. Here’s all you need to know. For years, athletes from around the world have been competing on the world stage through the World Surf League (WSL), formerly the ASP, and International Surfing Association (ISA) events. Now, seasoned surfers from the U.S., Australia, Brazil, and more will get to compete at the Olympics.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Men Got Caught in a Snowstorm and Found an Isolated Cabin

Three men, all professionals in different fields, are hunting in the cold wilderness. On their way, the weather became unfavorable, and they scrambled for survival. Three men, an engineer, a psychologist, and a theologian, are on their way to the northern area of Canada. The trio had gone hunting, but things didn't go as expected.
Hawaii StateSurfline

West Coast and Hawaii Weekend Surf Outlook (Updated 7/15)

The South Pacific underworld keeps churning out swell-vibrant colors across the basin. California continues to flourish in appreciable south-southwest and south swells, but will it last all weekend? Meanwhile, a fresh, long-period south-southwest pulse builds into the south shores of Hawaii — along with steady trade winds. However, take advantage of the summer surf as longer range charts look relatively quiet. Check out the Best Bets below to see what days to target:

Comments / 0

Community Policy