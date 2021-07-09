Louisiana’s Sen. John Kennedy Condemns Critical Race Theory, Calls Backers ‘Marxists’
United States Senator from Louisiana John Kennedy talks about Critical Race Theory, explaining his criticism and condemnation of the growing legal and scholastic idea. In a recent interview with Fox News, Kennedy said C.R.T. is "woke curriculum" and stated that it was being promoted and pushed by the Biden administration. "Critical race theory is a fairytale promoted by many - not all, but many of my Democratic colleagues including the Biden White House. Critical race theory teaches that America is totally screwed. We need to just tear it down and start over," Kennedy said.929thelake.com
