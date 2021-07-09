Louisiana’s Sen. John Kennedy Condemns Critical Race Theory, Calls Backers ‘Marxists’

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown is hoping to challenge the Washington political class as a Republican Senate candidate in Nevada with his newly launched campaign. "I decided to run for U.S. Senate because the American people need a champion who will lead and serve them based off of shared values," Brown told Fox News during a phone interview. "We have had a political class that has neglected America's interests and values in exchange for political talking points and special interests groups. It's time for Americans to be represented by leaders who care about them and will, you know, address the issues that Americans are dealing with."