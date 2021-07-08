Cancel
Obituaries

Betty Lee (Fear) Jeffers

mycaldwellcounty.com
 14 days ago

Betty Lee (Frear) Jeffers passed from death to life on July 4, 2021. Betty was born May 3, 1929, to Maurice and Hazel (McFadden) Frear in Monet, MO. On Dec. 26, 1945, Betty was united in marriage to Donald Grant Jeffers, Sr; they were married for 49 years. To this union six children were born: Donald G. Jeffers, Jr., of Ashland, MS, David L. (Pam) Jeffers of Otterville, Cheryl (Jim) Arnold of Blue Springs, Linda (Bob) Pugh of Polo, James M. (Brenda) Jeffers of Braymer, and Chris Jeffers. Betty and Don Jeffers raised their children in church and all six of them were brought to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ during their lifetime. Christ was the center of the Jeffers home.

