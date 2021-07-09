Cancel
Movies

Movies Under the Stars Canceled Tonight

By Buddy Russ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not a huge surprise, weather is the culprit for the cancelation. The press release sent today notes that the continued rain and extremely saturated grounds will cancel tonight's viewing of Disney's Moana. The next round of movies will hopefully crank back up next week:. July 16 - Yogi Bear. July...

929thelake.com

Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

