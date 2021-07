Gary Neville has called Boris Johnson a “liar” over his claim that he “always said it was wrong to boo the England players” over their decision to take the knee. Despite the FA and the players themselves making clear that they intended the gesture as an apolitical protest against racism, they were repeatedly booed by a section of the England support before and during Euro 2020. While the booing was consistently drowned out by applause, it still overshadowed much of the tournament.