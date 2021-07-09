Bullitt County renames part of Hwy. 44 in honor of Deputy Sheriff Lt. Scotty McGaha
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of a highway in Bullitt County was renamed after long-serving law enforcement officer Lt. Scotty McGaha. A dedication ceremony was held July 9 in the fiscal court room of the Bullitt County Courthouse as a new sign was unveiled. Now the stretch of Hwy. 44 between Bullitt Central High School and downtown Shepherdsville, has a new name: "Lieutenant Scotty McGaha Bullitt County Deputy Sheriff Memorial Highway."www.wdrb.com
