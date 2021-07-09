Schumer pushing for reopening of U.S.-Canadian Border

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing for the reopening of the U.S.-Canadian Border. Continuing his months-long effort to safely reopen the border, Schumer stood at the Plattsburgh Boat Basin earlier this week to double down on his calls to immediately allow nonessential travel across the Northern Border and for the U.S. to unilaterally take steps to expand essential travel definitions for Canadian travel into the U.S. if a binational agreement for reopening is not reached between the countries by July 21.