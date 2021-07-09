Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints' Michael Thomas: Looking good after ankle surgery

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas participated in June minicamp, though he continues to get scans and treatment on his surgically repaired ankle, Rod Walker of nola.com reports. A report in January suggested Thomas would need ankle and shoulder surgeries during the offseason after missing nine games in 2020. Participation in June minicamp suggests he's well on his way to a Week 1 appearance, even if the Saints decide to ease him into action during training camp. The bigger question is whether Thomas will catch most of his passes from Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill this season, with the Saints hosting a job battle at QB. An offense led by Hill likely would throw fewer passes, but either way, Thomas and Alvin Kamara will be the priorities -- even more so after the team lost TE Jared Cook and WR Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Taysom Hill#American Football#Nola Com#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

The Many Saints of New Orleans: All-Pro WR Michael Thomas

Thomas missed nine games because of a high ankle injury, ligament damage, and a one-game suspension. Indeed, it was a setback for Thomas to repeat his 149 receptions of 2019, but he still posed a problem for defensive backs while on the field. The Saints quarterbacks targeted him 54 times...
NFLbatonrougenews.net

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bob Newland dead at age 72

Newland played four seasons in the NFL, all for the Saints, from 1971-74 New Orleans Saints. Robert Vaughn Newland, former New Orleans Saints wide receiver, died June 30, 2021. He was 72 and had been battling a lengthy illness in his home state of Oregon. Newland was selected in the...
Posted by
FanSided

NOLA Saints: 4 potential trade destinations for Michael Thomas

The Michael Thomas trade talks haven’t died down despite the New Orleans Saints not having a reliable option behind him on the depth chart. It’s going to be a storyline that we hear about until the regular season kicks off and even then, Thomas isn’t necessarily safe from being on the trade block.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

4 reasons the New Orleans Saints will win the NFC South in 2021

It was the end of an era this offseason for the New Orleans Saints. After 15 seasons with the team and a 20-year career, Drew Brees called it quits and retired. While they will have a new starting quarterback under center for the first time since 2005, this is still a very good Saints roster that should not be taken lightly. While adjusting to life after Brees will have its challenges, New Orleans should still be considered a playoff contender in the NFC.
NFLUSA Today

Alvin Kamara, Pierre Thomas make up Saints' exclusive 5K Club

Just two players in New Orleans Saints franchise history have passed this unique milestone (or 2.8 miles’ stone) by picking up 2,500 or more yards as a runner and another 2,500-plus yards as a receiver: Pierre Thomas and Alvin Kamara. They are the only players in team history to sprint past the 5,000 total and leave their mark on the Saints record books.
chatsports.com

Fleur-de-Links, July 15: Drew Brees appears on Cam Jordan’s podcast

Different players that could step up as WR2 opposite Michael Thomas in the 2021 season. Drew Brees has appeared on the latest episode of Truss Levelz, the podcast created by Saints player Cameron Jordan and Mark Ingram II of the Houston Texans. Analysis of the New England Patriots, both their...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

No Deal For Saints, Marcus Williams

Earlier today, the Panthers and tackle Taylor Moton beat the buzzer. The same can’t be said for their divisional rivals. The Saints and Marcus Williams are not expected to hash out an extension before this afternoon’s franchise-tender deadline (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). With that, Williams is set to...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Latavius Murray deserves more recognition

Saints running back Latavius Murray is entering the third year of his four-year deal with the team. Since joining the Saints, he has had large shoes to fill. He replaced Saints legendary back Mark Ingram who departed to the Baltimore Ravens. In his time, Ingram was a legend in New Orleans having made the Pro Bowl twice and finishing as the second leading rusher in franchise history. After a miscommunication in contract talks, Ingram ended up in Baltimore and Murray replaced him.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

David Onyemata’s suspension another blow to the New Orleans Saints defense

A New Orleans Saints’ defense that could not afford any more bad news got more of it recently. Defensive tackle David Onyemata announced on social media Friday, July 16, that he will serve a multiple-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. David Onyemata facing suspension for the first...
profootballrumors.com

“A Couple Of Teams” Interested In FA DB Michael Thomas

Veteran defensive back Michael Thomas was limited to only nine games in 2020 thanks to a pectoral injury, but the former Pro Bowler told Aaron Wilson that he’s been fully cleared by Dr. James Andrews. Thomas said (via Wilson on Twitter). “The pec is feeling good, my body feels healthy....
neworleanssaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Joel Thomas

Joel Thomas enters his seventh season as the New Orleans Saints running backs coach after 15 years of coaching in the college ranks. Since arriving in 2015, the club has led the NFL with 124 rushing touchdowns, including a club-record and league-best 30 in 2020, tied for the sixth-highest total in NFL record books.
NFLPopculture

Former Steelers Linebacker Surprisingly Retires From NFL After Six Seasons

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is calling it an NFL career after six seasons. Over the weekend, Chickillo announced his retirement after being drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2015. He was a member of the Denver Broncos last year. "To all my family, friends, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy