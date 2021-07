Lane Kiffin is known for having fun on social media, and that was not an exception on Friday. The Ole Miss coach messed around with some rival fans on Twitter. Some Mississippi State fans tried to start a rumor claiming Kiffin knocked up an ex-Ole Miss cheerleader. The rumor seemed to be rooted in humorous rather than malicious intent. That likely explains why Kiffin joked about it. He also appreciated the person’s use of the term “done knocked up.”