Police officer held after body of teenage son found in wall of home

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

A police officer in Baltimore , Maryland , has been arrested after the body of his teenage stepson was found inside a wall of the family’s home, according to reports.

Officers were allegedly called to the house on Tuesday because of a custody dispute with the teenager’s mother, who was waiting outside to collect her 15-year-old son, Dasan Jones.

CBS Baltimore reported on Thursday that Eric Banks Jr, 34, had allowed officers to carry out a search of the family home when they discovered a white sheet hiding a hole in a wall.

He allegedly told officers it was a hiding place for a gun, but when they checked it out, the body of his stepson was found inside.

The Baltimore City police officer pleaded with officers to allow him to kiss his remaining children goodbye, and then tried to grab one of their guns, according to court documents seen by CBS Baltimore.

The Anne Arundel County officers told him they would “have to end this.”

Mr Banks Jr was suspended without pay by Baltimore City’s police force following his arrest, and according to police commissioner Michael Harrison, had already lost police powers after another incident.

Anne Arundel County Police also confirmed to CBS Baltimore that Tuesday was not the first time its officers had been called to the family home.

The teenager’s death is classified as “suspicious”, and an autopsy is expected to reveal the cause of death.

A fundraising page has meanwhile been set up on GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

