Stephon Gilmore Clears Air About Contract Situation With Patriots

By Ricky Doyle
Stephon Gilmore is taking a measured approach to his contract situation with the New England Patriots. Gilmore skipped organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, and a recent tweet suggested he’s looking for a raise over the $7 million base salary he’s scheduled to earn in 2021 as part of the final year of his contract. But the veteran cornerback on Friday told longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson he’s not pushing for a trade and simply wants his pay to reflect his value.

