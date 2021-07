Operations: Firefighters continue to scout for viable roads and access points into the Middle Fire. Rugged terrain and impassable roads are preventing direct access in and out of the fire area. Firefighters are working to protect critical infrastructure in the area, including powerlines managed by the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA). Even though the fire is approaching the powerlines, vegetation treatments implemented by WAPA are expected to reduce fire behavior underneath the lines. Little activity was observed on the western and eastern sides of the fire, with the most intense heat concentrated on the northern end.