Why Helen of Troy Slipped 6% Despite Strong Q1 Results?

By Devina Lohia
smarteranalyst.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) fell 6% to close at 218.51 on July 8, after the company announced a lower-than-expected fiscal 2022 outlook based on the ongoing Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) matter. HELE is an American manufacturer and distributor of personal care and household products. The company reported...

