Why Helen of Troy Slipped 6% Despite Strong Q1 Results?

Helen of Troy Ltd. reported Thursday fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that rose well above expectations, led by strength in its beauty and housewares business, but provided a downbeat full-year outlook. Shares of the consumer products company, which brands include Vicks, Braun and Hydro Flask, were still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to May 31 slipped to $57.0 million, or $2.31 a share, from $60.3 million, or $2.37 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $3.48 from $2.53, to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.63. Sales increased 28.6% to $541.2 million, above the FactSet consensus of $438.9 million, as beauty sales climbed 78.8% and housewares sales jumped 37.7%, while health and home sales edged up 2.1%. For fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $10.46 to $10.97 and sales of $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus for EPS of $11.64 and for sales of $2.02 billion. The stock has gained 4.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 16.0%.