Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments Saturday

By Associated Press
Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville is set to come down Saturday, the city announced. Charlottesville said in a news release that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be removed Saturday. Designated public viewing areas for the removals will be established in both parks where the statues are located, the news release said.

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate#Monuments#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy