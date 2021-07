Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) announced yesterday that it was shuttering all existing personal lines of credit, which typically allows users to borrow anywhere from $3,000 to $100,000. The lines of credit will be shut down within the coming weeks, and Wells Fargo warned that it could have an impact on users' credit scores. The decision is facing some backlash, however. Senator Elizabeth Warren in a tweet last night that these customers shouldn't have to see their credit score drop "just because their bank is restructuring after years of scams and incompetence."