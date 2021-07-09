Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

SRPD Memorial for Detective Marylou Armer

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 250 people attended a memorial for a Santa Rosa Police detective who died of the coronavirus over a year ago. They gathered Thursday morning at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts honoring detective Marylou Armer who died on March 31st of 2020 at Kaiser in Vallejo. Speakers included Armer’s relatives, friends, and co workers. Among the attendees were rank and file police officers as well as city officials including Mayor Chris Rogers. Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro presented an honor flag to Armer’s mother at the end of the service.

