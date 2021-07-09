Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Police: Teen sought in Omaha homicide turns himself in

News Channel Nebraska
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 16-year-old Omaha boy wanted in the shooting death last week of another teen at a city park has turned himself in, police in Omaha said. The 16-year-old turned himself in on Thursday and was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on felony warrants charging him with first-degree murder and use of a weapon, police said in a news release. The AP generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder#Youth Center#Juveniles#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy