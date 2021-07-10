2316 Magnolia Grove Way, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Welcome to this sought-after 55+ Community in the Heart of Chesterfield! This is a rare opportunity to own a beautiful home in the Pointe @ Bellgrade. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout most of the first floor! The dining room opens to the family room which offers a ton of natural light, vaulted ceilings, and a gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with a lovely nook for either a table and chairs or a couple of comfy chairs. Step out onto the patio from the family room and enjoy a spring, summer or fall afternoon. First floor owner’s suite features an enormous walk in closet and a private ensuite bathroom complete with tile floors, his and her vanities, jetted tub, and a walk-in shower. The laundry room is conveniently located on the first floor with amazing built-in cabinets. The second floor has two large bedrooms with nice-sized closets, a jack and jill bathroom and a loft area perfect for an office or bonus space. Walk to shopping or restaurants, or simply take an evening stroll around the pond. Maintenance free living at its finest! Do not miss this incredible opportunity!