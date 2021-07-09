Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas River Wild: Samuel Ellis of Rock Town River Outfitters navigated a flood, a pandemic and a ‘Lime scooter epidemic’

By Rhett Brinkley
Posted by 
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2017, Arkansas native and outdoor enthusiast Samuel Ellis spent his savings on three kayaks, insurance and a business license and started taking people out on the Arkansas River three at a time for guided sunset tours through downtown Little Rock. Since the establishment of his kayak/bicycle tourism business, Rock Town River Outfitters, he’s confronted Lime scooters, a historic flood and a pandemic. Despite all of these disasters, he’s been able to expand his business. In addition to guided sunset tours through downtown, locals and tourists can rent kayaks and float the Little Maumelle River, rent road or hybrid bikes from the River Market or explore the bike trails at River Mountain Park on mountain bikes from Rock Town’s new location in Two Rivers Park.

arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

 https://arktimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Tennessee State
City
Austin, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas River#Scooters#Rock Town#Ottenheimer Hall#Buena Vista#Ford#The Little Maumelle River#Rock River Outfitters#The Boathouse Club#Rock City Rowing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Biking
Related
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

Chick-fil-A proposal heading to City Board

The proposal to take a half-block along Seventh Street from Broadway to Spring for a Chick-fil-A drive-through is headed to the Little Rock City Board agenda. To be added Tuesday to the agenda for the July 27 meeting is an ordinance to give the chicken chain a franchise over city right of way (including an alley in the middle of the block) for what is to be primarily a drive-through business on property that once included a McDonald’s and a strip of older commercial buildings on Seventh.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Arkansas Times

A summer beer guide to battle the Arkansas heat

Arkansas’s topography, people, and culture can change dramatically every few miles of Arkansas highway, but there’s one common denominator in the shared Arkansas experience. The summer heat is as intense in the Ozark Mountains as it is in the Delta. Fortunately, there are nearly fifty breweries in the state making...
Marianna, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

Jones Bar-B-Q hosts a “Fire Up That Grill” reopening event

Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna, one of the oldest Black-owned businesses in the country, held a grand “Fire Up That Grill” reopening event Wednesday after a fire in February nearly destroyed the restaurant, which has been in business for over a century. Attendees were given barbecue sandwiches and a tour of the newly repaired facilities. Owner James Harold Jones spoke, as well as family friend Steve Higginbotham, The Venture Center’s Wayne Miller, Marianna Mayor Jimmy Williams and author Rex Nelson.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Arkansas Times

Arkansas: A great place to live. Also die.

Comments on Twitter this morning help explain the dilemma in which Arkansas finds itself. The hottest spot in the country for a deadly disease is home to many people, notably including legislators, proud of our status. First, bonehead Sen. Trent Garner, a leader of the Boobislature. Here’s a comment that...
CelebritiesPosted by
Arkansas Times

Ruth Coker Burks and the missing monument

In 2015 Arkansas Times readers, and then the rest of the world, learned the story of Ruth Coker Burks. A single mom in Hot Springs during the nascent days of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and ’90s, Burks cared for dying young men when no one else would. AIDS victims scorned by their families even in death had a forever home in Burks’ family cemetery, where she buried their ashes under cover of darkness so their graves wouldn’t be desecrated.
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

A holiday update on COVID-19 and the open line

With the state on a three-day holiday, today’s Arkansas Department of Health update may not present the clearest picture of the advancement of COVID-19 in Arkansas. The national seven-day averages have been uniformly bad for Arkansas, both as to new cases, the incidence of the dangerous Delta variant and resistance to vaccinations.
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

New executive chef, new general manager at Capital Hotel

When the Capital Hotel suspended operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020, it had not yet announced a new executive chef to replace Jöel Antunes, a Michelin-starred and James Beard award winner, who came to the hotel in 2013 to head up Ashley’s and Capital Bar and Grill. Antunes oversaw the transformation of Ashley’s to One Eleven at the Capital, which was completed in his second year, in August of 2014. Antunes departed his position at the hotel in January 2020, and One Eleven was only serving breakfast after his departure up until the March shutdown.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Arkansas Times

Arkansas’s history of celebrating emancipation

Juneteenth’s roots in Arkansas are deep. The celebration, just recognized as a federal holiday, originated in Texas in 1865. Over the years, the tradition spread. Black Arkansans have been celebrating it for more than 100 years. Juneteenth’s origin is linked to the limited nature of the Emancipation Proclamation. Announced on January 1, 1863 (after a preliminary warning in fall 1862), Lincoln’s decree was a fairly narrow war measure, issued as commander in chief, only declaring freedom for enslaved people held in territory still under Confederate control. Practically, the policy was meaningless unless enslaved people could reach United States forces. Runaways from slavery, then, made true the words on paper, and gave the proclamation its power to weaken the Confederacy. Thousands of Arkansans did so, including more than 5,000 men who took the additional risk of fighting for the United States Army against the Confederacy.
ObituariesPosted by
Arkansas Times

Dorothy Stuck dies at 100

It’s hard to craft a headline for Dorothy Stuck, who died Thursday at 100. Her life spanned years as a newspaper publisher in Marked Tree, a civic and political activist, a voice for equal rights, federal civil rights official and management consultant and author with her friend Nan Snow. She...
HealthPosted by
Arkansas Times

July 4 weekend open line. Have you had your shots?

Shots? Masks? Social distance? Who needs ’em, right? It’s July 4 weekend in Darkansas. I’m about to fire up some country style ribs. You?. And while we’re talking July 4, a brief history lesson from a former teacher at Central High who went to to learn about the whole wide world with the State Department:

Comments / 0

Community Policy