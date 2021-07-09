Arkansas River Wild: Samuel Ellis of Rock Town River Outfitters navigated a flood, a pandemic and a ‘Lime scooter epidemic’

Juneteenth’s roots in Arkansas are deep. The celebration, just recognized as a federal holiday, originated in Texas in 1865. Over the years, the tradition spread. Black Arkansans have been celebrating it for more than 100 years. Juneteenth’s origin is linked to the limited nature of the Emancipation Proclamation. Announced on January 1, 1863 (after a preliminary warning in fall 1862), Lincoln’s decree was a fairly narrow war measure, issued as commander in chief, only declaring freedom for enslaved people held in territory still under Confederate control. Practically, the policy was meaningless unless enslaved people could reach United States forces. Runaways from slavery, then, made true the words on paper, and gave the proclamation its power to weaken the Confederacy. Thousands of Arkansans did so, including more than 5,000 men who took the additional risk of fighting for the United States Army against the Confederacy.