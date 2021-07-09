Arkansas River Wild: Samuel Ellis of Rock Town River Outfitters navigated a flood, a pandemic and a ‘Lime scooter epidemic’
In 2017, Arkansas native and outdoor enthusiast Samuel Ellis spent his savings on three kayaks, insurance and a business license and started taking people out on the Arkansas River three at a time for guided sunset tours through downtown Little Rock. Since the establishment of his kayak/bicycle tourism business, Rock Town River Outfitters, he’s confronted Lime scooters, a historic flood and a pandemic. Despite all of these disasters, he’s been able to expand his business. In addition to guided sunset tours through downtown, locals and tourists can rent kayaks and float the Little Maumelle River, rent road or hybrid bikes from the River Market or explore the bike trails at River Mountain Park on mountain bikes from Rock Town’s new location in Two Rivers Park.arktimes.com
