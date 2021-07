Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Bayard Capital and Accel Partners to buy ServiceChannel. These are the details. Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Bayard Capital and Accel Partners to buy ServiceChannel — which is a leading global provider of SaaS-based multi-site facilities maintenance service solutions with an integrated service-provider network. And the acquisition will be subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and will be financed primarily with available cash. Fortive is anticipating that the acquisition will close in the third quarter of 2021.