The AMD Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT are two of the latest graphics cards from the Red team which aim to take on the mid-range graphics card market. On the below page we will be discussing all the things you need to know about both the RX 6600 and the RX 6600 XT if you are thinking of buying either graphics card. The price of both GPUs and their release dates will be discussed, and we will be sharing links to both graphics cards from all major stockists in the US, UK, Canada and Europe.