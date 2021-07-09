The Pit Boss Platinum is the Best Smoker Grill Combo of Summer 2021

Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The saying "a man is only as good as his tools" doesn't get more accurate than when it comes to grilling. Any family grillmasters or aspiring pitmasters know how important the quality of the grill is to get that perfectly cooked brisket, chicken wings, or racks of ribs. That's why the Pit Boss Platinum KC Combo Grill is so incredible- this is the best smoker grill combo out there, and you can taste it in every bite.