Momentum bringing together volleyball players from Powhatan, surrounding communities

POWHATAN – When it comes to volleyball, summertime in Powhatan has Momentum again. After it was sidelined in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Momentum Volleyball Club is back in action as it continues to hold camps at the Pocahontas Landmark Center this summer and therefore enable student-athletes from Powhatan County and surrounding communities to not just further develop and strengthen their volleyball skills, but come together as one community.