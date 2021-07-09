Cancel
Powhatan, VA

Momentum bringing together volleyball players from Powhatan, surrounding communities

By Nick Vandeloecht, Powhatan Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWHATAN – When it comes to volleyball, summertime in Powhatan has Momentum again. After it was sidelined in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Momentum Volleyball Club is back in action as it continues to hold camps at the Pocahontas Landmark Center this summer and therefore enable student-athletes from Powhatan County and surrounding communities to not just further develop and strengthen their volleyball skills, but come together as one community.

