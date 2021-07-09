From Rockaway To Rachael Ray

Rachael's Spicy Turkey Burgers are topped with caramelized onions cooked in homemade barbecue sauce for maximum BBQ flavor. For the onions, heat a medium skillet over medium heat with olive or canola oil. Add onions and season with salt and pepper; add bay leaf. Cook onions until tender then add garlic and cook until onions are light golden and just beginning to caramelize, 20 minutes. Stir in ketchup, mustard, hot sauce, Worcestershire, cider vinegar, brown sugar and stock. Simmer over low heat to combine flavors and thicken a bit. Keep warm over a low flame, adding a splash of water to keep loose if necessary. Discard bay leaf before serving and adjust heat level by adding a little more hot sauce to your taste.