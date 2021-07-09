Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa, AZ

City’s second hospital project is on fast track

By Jay Taylor
inmaricopa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company expected to operate Maricopa’s second hospital has a successful track record of running small hospitals in Arizona, Texas and six other states. Founded in 2011, Houston-based Nutex Health currently operates micro-hospitals in Chandler and Tucson. The company has 15 of its 24 hospitals in its home state of Texas, but also has facilities in Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma, with four more in various stages of development.

www.inmaricopa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
State
Kansas State
Local
Arizona Health
Maricopa, AZ
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Maricopa, AZ
Health
City
Casa Grande, AZ
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospitals#Emergency Department#Fast Track#Nutex Health#S3 Biotech Llc#Exceptional Healthcare#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy