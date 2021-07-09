City’s second hospital project is on fast track

The company expected to operate Maricopa’s second hospital has a successful track record of running small hospitals in Arizona, Texas and six other states. Founded in 2011, Houston-based Nutex Health currently operates micro-hospitals in Chandler and Tucson. The company has 15 of its 24 hospitals in its home state of Texas, but also has facilities in Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma, with four more in various stages of development.