The second half begins tonight. The Blue Jays four all-stars are back from Denver and they all tested negative. The stuff we have to concern ourselves with these days. A bad baseball team is on the schedule. The Texas Rangers, manged by former Jays shortstop Chris Woodward, are bad in general. Bad at home, bad on the road. Bad in April, bad in May, bad in June. They have one of the worst offenses in the AL, despite playing half their games in one of the best hitting parks in the majors. They sent three all-stars to Denver, and Joey Gallo, Adolis Garcia, and Kyle Gibson are all having very fine seasons.