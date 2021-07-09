Campfire Restrictions Take Hold Monday

The extreme temperatures and exceedingly dry brush have prompted a complete ban on any campfires that takes effect Monday on all land administered by the Deschutes National Forest, the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River Grasslands, and BLM land. The restrictions also prohibit campfires in wilderness areas. There are no exceptions for developed or hosted campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves or lanterns using fuel can continue to be used while camping, but smoking must be done inside a building or car, in a designated campground area, on a lake or river, or while you’re stopped in a spot at least 3 feet from anything flammable.