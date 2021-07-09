The Truth About Michelle Obama's Relationship With George W. Bush

It was an unusual friendship that nobody expected, and it started the day George W. Bush left the White house and the new first lady, Michelle Obama, moved in. At Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009, Michelle, her mother, and her daughters were seated right behind the outgoing president, and photos taken that day show Michelle and former president Bush in an animated and happy conversation (via Business Insider). Since then, the media has been fascinated by the fact that two people on such opposite sides of the political spectrum can remain friends.