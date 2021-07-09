Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

The Truth About Michelle Obama's Relationship With George W. Bush

By Hope Campbell
Posted by 
The List
The List
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was an unusual friendship that nobody expected, and it started the day George W. Bush left the White house and the new first lady, Michelle Obama, moved in. At Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009, Michelle, her mother, and her daughters were seated right behind the outgoing president, and photos taken that day show Michelle and former president Bush in an animated and happy conversation (via Business Insider). Since then, the media has been fascinated by the fact that two people on such opposite sides of the political spectrum can remain friends.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
George W Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Laura Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bush#The White House#Smithsonian#Cbs News#Americans#Business Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSWashington Post

George W. Bush’s extraordinary warning sign for Biden on Afghanistan

This much we know: President Biden’s decision to withdraw completely from Afghanistan is overwhelmingly popular. It’s also strongly bipartisan in a way very few things are these days. Biden is effectively completing the task his two predecessors as president from opposite parties — Barack Obama and Donald Trump — sought to set in motion, with less success. Trump has even offered rare praise for Biden’s decision.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Michelle Obama's daughters steal the spotlight in candid family photo

Michelle Obama was one of many stars who shone a light on their partner and patriarch for Father's Day. And while the former first family of the United States celebrated dad-of-two Barack Obama on Sunday, it was the couple's daughters who got fans talking. Michelle uploaded a candid throwback snap...
POTUSNew York Post

Kaitlan Collins bylines deleted on stories she did for Tucker Carlson site

There is something strange going on with the bylines of CNN’s star White House reporter Kaitlan Collins tied to stories she wrote as an entertainment reporter for the Daily Caller — the right-wing website co-founded by Tucker Carlson, where Collins cut her reporter teeth. At least five of Collins’ Daily...
Kennebunkport, MEPosted by
Fox News

George W. Bush turns 75, shoots 74 in golf

Former President George W. Bush celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday by shooting a 74 in a game of golf. "Feeling food on my 75th birthday," Bush 43 wrote in an Instagram post. "And thanks to … Cape Arundel Golf Club for giving me a chance to finally shoot my age – with a stroke to spare."
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy