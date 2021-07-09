Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

FDA top official seeks federal probe into approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291wtU_0asHSYTe00

(Reuters) - A top official at the U.S. drug regulator on Friday called for a federal probe into the interactions between the agency’s representatives and Biogen Inc that led to the approval of the company’s Alzheimer’s disease drug last month.

Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in a letter posted on Twitter, asked the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services to probe if any interactions between FDA staff and Biogen were inconsistent with the agency’s policies.

The FDA has drawn sharp criticism for its broad approval of the drug last month without proof of clear benefit against the disease.

Stat News first reported that Woodcock had called for a probe.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Stat News#Biogen Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
HHS
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Medical & BiotechBangor Daily News

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine granted priority review for full US approval

Pfizer Inc. said its COVID-19 vaccine was granted priority review by U.S. regulators, putting it on track for a potential full approval by early next year. The drugmaker and its German partner BioNTech SE said in a statement Friday that the Food and Drug Administration plans to decide whether to approve the shot for use in people 16 and older by January 2022.
HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer's drug

WASHINGTON -- Medicare launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation. A final decision isn't likely until next spring, said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS,...
Santa Ana, CAStreetInsider.com

UnitedHealth seeks more clarity on Biogen's $56,000 Alzheimer's drug coverage

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said it needed more time to determine its coverage policy for Biogen's recently approved $56,000 Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm that is expected to raise costs for the U.S. government Medicare program. The government's Medicare program and private health insurers such as UnitedHealth, which sell Medicare...
AnimalsPhys.org

FDA approves first lymphoma drug for dogs

The first full approval of a drug to treat lymphoma in dogs has been granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "While canine lymphoma affects fewer than 70,000 dogs in the U.S. annually, it accounts for up to 24% of all cancers in dogs, making it one of the most significant canine cancers," Steven Solomon, director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine, said in an agency news release. "For the first time, dog owners have the assurance of a treatment that has fully met the FDA's standards for effectiveness in dogs."
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

FibroGen Kidney-Disease Drug Set Back as FDA Panel Urges Rejection

FibroGen (FGEN) - Get Report shares slumped on Friday after an FDA advisory committee recommended against approval for roxadustat, the company’s drug for anemia stemming from chronic kidney disease. Shares of the San Francisco company recently traded at $15.89, down 36%. It had dropped 43% in the six months through...
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Clinic will not administer FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic decided it won't administer a new Alzheimer's drug recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aduhelm (aducanumab) is the first new medication to treat patients with Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades. It's the first treatment aimed at stopping the progression of the disease rather than treating the symptoms of dementia.
Medical & Biotechkhn.org

Acting FDA Chief Says Agency May Have Mishandled Aduhelm Approval

Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock was emphatic in her defense of the drug, and the Food and Drug Administration's approval, but admitted possible poor handling during the process. Separately, reports say some outlets won't administer Aduhelm. Acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock acknowledged on Wednesday her agency may have...
HealthThe Fiscal Times

FDA Chief Calls for Watchdog Review of Alzheimer's Drug Approval

The acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday asked an independent watchdog to review the process that led to the controversial approval of drugmaker Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s treatment, Aduhelm. In a letter to the Office of Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services, the...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Declining Vaccine Efficacy—Particularly Among Older Individuals—Prompting Pfizer’s Emergency Booster Request, Former FDA Chief Says

In a televised interview Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former chief of the Food and Drug Administration, stressed the urgency of approving new vaccine boosters in the United States and said data from Israel shows declining efficacy among people vaccinated late last year—prompting vaccine-maker Pfizer to request an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 booster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy