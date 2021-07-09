Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Regeneron Stock: $636 Target From Benchmark

pulse2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) have received a price target increase from $590 to $636. These are the details. The shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) have received a price target increase from $590 to $636. And Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov assigned the company a “Buy” rating.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Stock#Benchmark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post sales of $67.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.42 million and the highest is $69.75 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $59.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Tarrytown, NYthehudsonindependent.com

Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site

Regeneron is planning to invest approximately $1.8 billion over six years to expand its research, preclinical manufacturing and support facilities at the company’s Tarrytown campus and create 1,000 new full-time, high-skill jobs over the next five years. Governor Andrew Cuomo said Regeneron considered several other sites in the tri-state area...
Stockspulse2.com

NFLX Stock: $620 Target By UBS

The shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) have received a $620 price target from UBS. These are the details. The shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) have received a price target increase from $600 to $620 from UBS. And UBS analyst John Hodulik is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Stockspulse2.com

PTON Stock: $115 Target By Wedbush

The shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc (Nasdaq: PTON) have received a price target decrease from $130 to $115 by Wedbush. These are the details. The shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc (Nasdaq: PTON) have received a price target decrease from $130 to $115 by Wedbush. And Wedbush analyst James Hardiman the rating of Peloton shares to “Neutral” from “Outperform.”
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Regeneron to invest $1.8bn to expand facilities in New York

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has plans to invest nearly $1.8bn to boost research, preclinical production and support sites at its Westchester County campus in Tarrytown, New York, US. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the company’s strategies, which will create 1,000 full-time jobs in the Mid-Hudson Region in the coming five...
Marketspulse2.com

BA Stock: $224 Target By Wolfe Research

The shares of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) have received a price target of $224 from Wolfe Research. These are the details. The shares of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) have received a price target of $224 from Wolfe Research. And Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay upgraded the rating of Boeing shares to “Peer Perform” from “Underperform.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Grows By 82.0%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a negative net margin of 36.56%. NASDAQ THTX traded down $0.18 during...
Stockspulse2.com

GKOS Stock Fell 21.41%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) fell 21.41% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) – an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases – fell 21.41%, going from a previous close of $73.57 to 57.82. Investors are responding negatively to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) releasing its proposed physician fee schedule for the fiscal year 2022.
Stockspulse2.com

TSM Stock Falls Over 5% Intraday: Why It Happened

The stock price of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) fell by over 5% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) fell by over 5% during intraday trading. Investors appear to be responding negatively to the company’s results for the second quarter. The sales outlook was slightly higher than expected.
Stockspulse2.com

DTSS Stock Increases Over 25% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) increased by over 25% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) increased by over 25% pre-market. Investors have been responding positively to Datasea announcing that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. has signed 6 purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform Version 3.0 and further enhanced product availability nationwide in China by adding new district partners.
TV & VideosSchaeffer's Investment Research

Netflix Stock Higher on Price-Target Hike, Analyst Praise

The shares of streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) are up 1.5% at $556.20 at last check, after the stock earned a price-target hike from UBS to $620 from $600. The analyst in coverage noted subscriber guidance is expected to cross one million net adds in the second quarter, as the company's content slate builds. The firm also noted Netflix is "a long-term secular winner with substantial scale, penetration upside, and pricing power." Plus, Netflix announced yesterday it hired a Facebook (FB) executive to lead a new video game unit, which will increase its addressable market beyond the traditional streaming business.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Mimecast Stock Price Targets Hiked Ahead Of June-Quarter Earnings Report

Cybersecurity firm Mimecast (MIME) should get a boost from recent ransomware attacks, analysts say, prompting two brokerages to hike price targets on Mimecast stock ahead of its fiscal first-quarter earnings report on Aug. 3. Barclays on Thursday hiked its price target on Mimecast stock to 61 from 56. Needham on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Sells $632,652.28 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stockspulse2.com

HUDI Stock Increases Over 15% Pre-Market: Details You Should Know

The stock price of Huadi International Group Co (NASDAQ: HUDI) increased by over 15% pre-market. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Huadi International Group Co (NASDAQ: HUDI) increased by over 15% pre-market. There is no company-specific news reports or SEC filings that are driving up the stock price so it appears there are external factors at play.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Zoom Video stock heads for 7th-straight loss after Benchmark starts coverage at hold

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. fell 0.9% in afternoon trading Thursday, and has now tumbled 10.7% amid a seven-day losing streak. Analyst Matthew Harrigan at Benchmark initiated coverage of the videoconferencing company with a hold rating, saying current stock prices "already implies heady growth" in the company's total addressable market (TAM) and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market share. The stock is up 5.9% year to date, after rocketing 396% in 2020 as the company benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced work-from-home trend. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 15.9% so far this year after rallying 16.3% last year. Harrigan said he acknowledges that the company "may defy skeptics" by boosting market share as it broadens its business through its increasingly successful Zoom Phone. "However, immediate stock action hinges on momentum and sentiment, with consensus forecasts and even guidance providing a feeble valuation backbone," Harrigan wrote in a note to clients.
MarketsFOXBusiness

AMC Apes hold faith in stock price targets

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

Roblox Receives its First Sell Rating From Benchmark

Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report shares fell Tuesday, after Benchmark began coverage of the online video game company with a sell rating and a $75 price target. That’s based on a tepid forecast for company growth post-pandemic. And it’s the first sell rating and the lowest target price on Wall Street, according to Bloomberg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy