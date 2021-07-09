Cancel
Omaha Sports Academy founder chraged with embezzlement

By Patrick Janssen
News Channel Nebraska
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. -- The founder of Omaha Sports Academy is facing embezzlement charges after allegations he took more than $400,000 from the business over several years. Court documents show in June, the co-owner of Omaha Sports Academy accused 48-year-old Robert Franzese of putting $404,00 in payments directed to Fast Breaks LLC into his personal accounts from December 2016 until the time he was fired in April 2021.

