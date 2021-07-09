Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fans Have Seen Black Widow… And They Have Some Thoughts About Taskmaster In The MCU

By Dirk Libbey
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following contains a major spoiler for Black Widow. Black Widow is the first Marvel movie we've had in two years. To say people were excited for it was something of an understatement. And based on the early response to those that either hit the theaters early, or grabbed the movie on Disney+, Marvel Studios has yet another hit on their hands. Most people seem to have loved Scarlett Johansson's solo outing. Having said that, they didn't necessarily love everything about the movie. There's a significant number of people upset about the use of the Marvel villain Taskmaster.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taskmaster#Black Widow#Mcu#Disney Marvel Studios#Iron Man 3#Red Guardian#Uncagedgamez#Mandarin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

The Real Identity of the Taskmaster in Black Widow Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Black Widow. Read at your own risk!. The details of the character have been in the shadows for so long that it has become a surprise when it was revealed in the film Black Widow the real identity of the Taskmaster and it is not like a walk in the park to take it in as it is such a twisted reveal that would churn into your stomachs, so shocking that it will make you feel a deeper connection and even anger to the person who made the Taskmaster.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Blade Star Has Some Extremely Blunt Thoughts About Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Marvel fans are surely rejoicing as the long-delayed Black Widow is finally heading to screens in the coming week. While many fans can’t wait to feast their eyes on Natasha Romanoff’s solo adventure, critics have already seen it, and many are quite high on the spy thriller. However, not everyone is as impressed. Blade alum Stephen Dorff recently aired some thoughts on the Scarlett Johansson-led movie, and they’re extremely blunt.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant, And Fans Definitely Have Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Actress Scarlett Johansson has had a long and wildly successful career, so she's no doubt used to making headlines over the past few decades. And while moviegoers are thrilled to finally see her long-awaited solo movie Black Widow arrive in theaters, Johansson is also turning heads as it was recently announced that she and Colin Jost are expecting a child together. This was no doubt a thrilling piece of news for many, and the internet definitely had some thoughts about the upcoming little Avenger.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

What the 'Black Widow' post-credits scene hints about the future of the MCU

"Black Widow" takes place between the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War," but the film's post-credits scene brings us back to present day with a heart-wrenching visit to Natasha Romanoff's grave. Natasha's "sister" Yelena (accompanied by her dog Fanny) barely has a moment to grieve before...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Widow: 5 Questions We Still Have About Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Movie

It's been two years since we last had an entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen but that drought will finally end when Black Widow arrives this weekend. Scarlett Johansson will return for one (final?) adventure as the titular Widow, and she'll officially launch Marvel's Phase Four theatrically. Up until now we've been limited to Marvel TV shows on Disney+. It will be a welcome return to the MCU for many fans, and hopefully a heroic swan song for one of our favorite Avengers.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Black Widow featurette showcases Taskmaster

Marvel Entertainment has released a new featurette for its superhero solo movie Black Widow, which focuses on its mysterious villain Taskmaster and includes interviews with director Cate Shortland, and stars Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz; take a look here…. In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Taskmaster Kicks Off Iron Studios New Black Widow Movie Statues

Marvel fans are only days away from finally seeing Black Widow get her very own MCU film with Black Widow. Iron Studios is already waiting to see Natasha Romanoff's solo story unfold as they unveil their new 1/10 art scale statues. Kicking off the line first is the new MCU villain, Taskmaster, who is wearing his new modern styled outfit. Standing roughly 7.8 inches tall, the statue features Taskmaster based on original movie references and will be hand-painted. Displayed on some rubber, this mysterious mercenary will be holding his truck sword and shield.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow Florence Pugh: ‘I have a lot to do in the MCU’

Black Widow hit theaters today, closing the story of Marvel Cinematic Universe hero Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett). The character was last seen during Avengers Endgame when she sacrificed herself to retrieve the Soul Stone on the distant planet of Vormir. The events of Black Widow take place between two previous films – Captain America: Civil War and Avengers Infinity War – and fill in the gaps in Natasha’s story in the process. During the film, Yelena Bulova (Florence) is introduced, the next potential Black Widow in the MCU.
Movies927theblock.com

‘Black Widow’ Has Finally Arrived, Here Is What Fans Are Saying About The Long-Awaited MCU Film

Finally, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow film has arrived in theaters and Disney Plus. But was it really worth the wait?. First, we have to admit it took entirely too long for this moment to come. Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff first arrived into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010’s Iron Man 2 as a personal assistant to Tony Stark, later revealing she was secretly keeping tabs on the billionaire playboy turned hero for S.H.I.E.L.D. that she would later admit to Hello Beautiful was hyper-sexualized.
Moviestrendingetc.com

MCU Fans Will Ever Get A Chance To See Black Widow In Near Future?

For MCU fans and especially Black Widow fans, the final film which is entirely dedicated to Black Widow is releasing on 9th July and fans are worried whether they’ll see more of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not. POSSIBILITIES LIE AHEAD. Kevin Feige recently attended an interview...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Widow: 6 Questions We Still Have About Natasha Romanoff After The Movie

SPOILERS are ahead for Black Widow. For too long Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff has been one of two original Avengers without their own movie to tell her story. With Black Widow, it’s finally time. Now that the summer blockbuster is out in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access, we can compare notes about how the Marvel movie unfolded Nat’s origin story and the questions we have left after Black Widow's end credit scene rolled.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Fans Hyped for Black Widow's New MCU Costume

After a number of delays, Black Widow is finally hitting theaters this weekend, and Marvel's Avengers is getting in on the celebration. The Marvel's Avengers team has been releasing several MCU-inspired outfits over the past month or two, and to celebrate the release of the movie there is now a new costume for Widow based on her white look from the film. The best news is that the suit is available now, and even better is that they are bringing back the Red Room Takeover event and releasing a new nameplate as well. It's a Widow-themed weekend, and while there are fans that are still calling out that the hair doesn't match, plenty of others are still hyped for the release.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Taskmaster Is So Important To Natasha

Chances are that if you’re reading this, then you’ll be more than familiar with what went down over the course of Black Widow. If not, then best look away now, because we’re diving headfirst into major spoiler territory. Being delayed by fourteen months has given fans a year longer than...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Black Widow” introduces Taskmaster to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Natasha Romanova tells about her past in this film and important characters such as Red Guardian, Yelena Belova or the new villain named Taskmaster are introduced. The character was created by screenwriter David Michelinie and artist George Pérez for “The Avengers # 195” (May 1980). The Avengers were investigating the disappearance of Janet Van Dyne and ran into a white-masked enemy who had strange powers.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds Has A Cheeky Response After Deadpool Made His MCU Debut With Korg

For anybody who worried that Disney would change Deadpool into something completely different from what we’ve come to know and love when he made his transition to the MCU, well, those fears can probably be set aside. In a recent trailer review of the movie Free Guy with none other than Marvel fan-favorite character Korg, we saw that Deadpool would retain the classic humor that made his first two movies so popular. Interestingly, the man behind the mask, Ryan Reynolds, had a cheeky response after Deadpool made his MCU debut with Korg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy