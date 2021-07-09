Lottery Open for 95 Affordable Apartments at 14 LeCount

Housing Action Council is accepting applications for studios, one- and two- bedroom residences through August 2. The developers of 14 LeCount Place are now accepting applications for 95 affordable residences at the 27-story mixed-use, luxury rental building now under construction in the heart of downtown New Rochelle. The Housing Action Council is administering the lottery. Applications are due by August 2 and the lottery will be held on August 13 at 5PM. The project is being developed by Wilder Balter Partners and L+M Development Partners.