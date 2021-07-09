Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Rochelle, NY

Lottery Open for 95 Affordable Apartments at 14 LeCount

newrochelleny.com
 11 days ago

Housing Action Council is accepting applications for studios, one- and two- bedroom residences through August 2. The developers of 14 LeCount Place are now accepting applications for 95 affordable residences at the 27-story mixed-use, luxury rental building now under construction in the heart of downtown New Rochelle. The Housing Action Council is administering the lottery. Applications are due by August 2 and the lottery will be held on August 13 at 5PM. The project is being developed by Wilder Balter Partners and L+M Development Partners.

www.newrochelleny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Rochelle, NY
Business
City
New Rochelle, NY
State
Washington State
New Rochelle, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Low Income Housing#Real Estate Development#L M Development Partners#Ami#Amtrak#Lecount Place#Citi Community Capital#Freddie Mac#Wbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Lottery
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
WorldNBC News

Haiti's interim prime minister Joseph says he will step down

WASHINGTON — Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community. The announcement appears to end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy