Old bank being turned into luxury condos in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — An old bank is being turned into luxury condos and apartments, a West Virginia contractor said. Plans call for transforming the Huntington Bank building in downtown Charleston, AB Contracting CEO Allen Bell told WCHS-TV. Bell purchased the 17-story building in April for $4.5 million and said demolition is just beginning, but he plans to offer 67 one- and two-bedrooms units. He said he hopes to have people moving in by next spring.