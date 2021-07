It's long been said that baseball is America's favorite pastime so it's the perfect time to highlight Grand Junction's very own baseball team, the Grand Junction Rockies. Of course, in today's world when you mention American's favorite pastime, you're likely to get some differing opinions, but it's something that doesn't need debated. The fact is, baseball has been a part of American culture for nearly 150 years. Most of us aren't baseball players - though many of us did play little league. From tee-ball all the way up to the major leagues, whether it's as a player, a parent, or a spectator, baseball is part of our way of life in the United States and has been for a long time.