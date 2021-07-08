Update: More Wolf Pups Spotted in Colorado’s First Wolf Litter

(CBS4) – A woman in Yuma County is undergoing rabies protocol after being bit by a coyote pup. Officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife say she and many other families were petting it. They say the young pup was actually found with a collar and a leash on. (credit: CPW) It was clear it had been fed by humans. The woman’s injuries from the bite are minor but she has to get rabies shots to fend off the fatal disease if it’s present. The coyote pup was euthanized in southern Colorado and a brain sample will be taken.