Two Americans among those arrested for the assassination of Haitian president

By Robert Walker
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORT AU PRINCE, HAITI- A group of mercenaries alleged to have been involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and the attempted assassination of the country’s First Lady has been arrested by the Haitian National Police force. Among those arrested were two U.S. citizens, James Solages and Joseph Vincent. On Wednesday, a group of about a dozen gunmen broke into Moise’s home, shooting him in the head 12 times. He was shot three times.

