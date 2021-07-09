Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton, Halsey, BTS & More of the Week's Biggest Winners (July 9)

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.