Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton, Halsey, BTS & More of the Week's Biggest Winners (July 9)

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping Up With the Kardashians might've ended, but Billboard is still keeping up with the star-studded family. Kourtney Kardashian gifted her daughter Penelope a pink drum kit for her ninth birthday, while her boyfriend Travis Barker gave her some pointers. Meanwhile, Maluma and Kardashian's ex Scott Disick started a fake argument over Twitter to promote the former's latest music video.

