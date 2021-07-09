Cancel
How Martin Shkreli Is Continuing To Hold Onto His Pharma Empire From Prison

By J.E. Reich
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Martin Shkreli — the fabled "pharma bro" and convicted felon who was given a seven-year prison sentence for securities fraud in 2017 and who once again made headlines in 2020 for a relationship he had with Christie Smythe, a former Bloomberg journalist who fell in love with him after his conviction while covering his story (yes that's all true) — is once again the subject of media scrutiny. This time, however, it's more to do with his possible (further) downfall than for any of his antics behind bars, among which included requesting a three-month furlough under the pretense of developing a vaccine for COVID-19 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic (which was ultimately, unequivocally denied).

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

