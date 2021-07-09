The Maine on Reaching Career High With 'Sticky' Hit: 'Did We Accidentally Do Something Really Cool?'

Halsey announced on Tuesday (July 13) that she will be unveiling an hour-long If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power film to go along with her upcoming album. Halsey wrote the film experience that is set to the music from her fourth studio album of the same title, which was produced by Oscar- and Grammy-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. Colin Tilley, who directed the music videos for her Billboard Hot 100-topping single "Without Me" and "You Should Be Sad," also directed the IMAX film.