Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

The Maine on Reaching Career High With 'Sticky' Hit: 'Did We Accidentally Do Something Really Cool?'

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe band, led by guitarist/vocalist John O'Callaghan, tried the major label thing early in their career -- but since 2013 they've released albums on their in-house 8123 label, which is exactly how they liked it. But after partnering with Photo Finish Records (Shaed, Marian Hill) earlier this year, the band is now celebrating their best-charting single to date with the aptly titled earworm "Sticky."

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
Local
Maine Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Fan Club#Guitar Lessons#Photo Finish Records#Rock Airplay#Eureka#Fearless Records#Warner Bros#Virgin Music#Html#Mainers#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesBillboard

As Ashley Monroe Starts Chemo, Country Music Rallies

The country music community is rallying behind Ashley Monroe, who is battling a rare blood cancer. Monroe, a member of country act Pistol Annies with Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley, has been diagnosed with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, and shared the difficult news on social media. Chemotherapy awaits, and Monroe will fight...
Relationship AdviceBillboard

Babyface and Wife Nicole Pantenburg Are Ending Their Marriage

Legendary singer-songwriter-producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and his wife of seven years, Nicole Pantenburg, have announced that they are splitting up. As first reported by TMZ, the couple -- who married in 2014 and have one daughter together, Payton Nicole, 12 -- did not give a reason for ending their marriage, but expressed their mutual respect for one another in a joint statement to the site.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Lightning Striking Cow in Field Captured On Camera

As the poet said, you never know for whom the bell tolls. Well, the bell sure tolled for this poor Idaho cow stuck by lightning across from a gas station in Idaho, where CCTV captured the moment this poor bovine became a well-done steak. It was business as usual outside...
CelebritiesBillboard

Shakira Teases New Single 'Don’t Wait Up': Watch a Preview

Shakira fans, rejoice: The Colombian superstar is teasing new music. On Tuesday (July 13), Shak shared a 30-second video of what could potentially be the name and part of the lyrics of her future track. “Won’t you put down your phone?/ Don’t be afraid if it gets late/ I need...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

We’ve identified this Maine bobcat’s mystery meal

It seems you can’t get enough of bobcats when it comes to our popular series of trail camera stories. And no wonder, they’re beautiful and amazing creatures!. Bobcats also have to eat, as shown in today’s follow-up to the photo sent in by Bill Wallace of Waldoboro. So, what did...
MoviesBillboard

Halsey Announces 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power' Film to Pair With Album: See the Creepy Trailer

Halsey announced on Tuesday (July 13) that she will be unveiling an hour-long If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power film to go along with her upcoming album. Halsey wrote the film experience that is set to the music from her fourth studio album of the same title, which was produced by Oscar- and Grammy-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. Colin Tilley, who directed the music videos for her Billboard Hot 100-topping single "Without Me" and "You Should Be Sad," also directed the IMAX film.
Women's Healthkentlive.news

Woman partied at festivals with no idea she was pregnant - before surprise birth after thinking she just had a tummy ache

A reveller who partied at five festivals while having no idea she was pregnant was stunned when she gave birth to a baby just hours after finishing her shift at a nightclub. Sally Smith thought she had woken up with stomach cramps after waking up after her shift but when her sister finally called paramedics they discovered not only was she pregnant but they could even see the baby's head.
MusicBillboard

Lorde Details 'Solar Power's Early Stages & Teases She's 'Shooting a Thing'

Even though it’s been more than three weeks since Lorde announced that her third album Solar Power is coming Aug. 20, only one single -- the album’s title track -- has been released so far. Devoted fans have been eager for more from the highly anticipated record, and on Monday (July 12), the New Zealand pop star shared details of the album’s beginning stages in a new email sent to those on her mailing list.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Why is Ginger Zee not on Good Morning America?

IT'S all eyes on Ginger Zee from Good Morning America. On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Ginger shared some exciting news about her GMA career. On Tuesday Ginger revealed on Instagram that she would be returning to the New York City studios for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to work remotely.
MusicBillboard

T-Pain Urges Artists to 'Do Some Different Music' — and Dr. Dre Agrees

T-Pain wants artists to break into uncharted territory with new music. In a spiel that appears to have been recorded during a recent episode of his Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the hitmaker is seen passionately addressing the lack of originality in much of today's music. "Just f------g do something else,"...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Event In Atlanta Has Been Canceled

The September 17 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will no longer take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The arena announced today that the event has been canceled. No reason was given, but refunds are available at the point of purchase. WWE has not announced a...
MusicBillboard

Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis Jr. Enter New Career Dimension with ‘Blackbird,’ ‘Summer of Soul’ & Second Hollywood Star

Three decades after recording their last studio album, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. find themselves back in the limelight. The 5th Dimension, the popular vocal group that McCoo and Davis co-founded with Florence LaRue, Lamonte McLemore and RonTownson, is among the performers featured in the new film Summer of Soul that includes never-released concert footage from the long-ago Harlem Cultural Festival.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy