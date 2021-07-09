Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rock on with The Wallflowers’ exclusive concert & more to celebrate their new album

siriusxm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith hits like “One Headlight” and “6th Avenue Heartache,” The Wallflowers took America by storm with their roots-rock sound in the late ’90s and continued rocking into the early 2000s. On July 9, the band is back with Exit Wounds, their first album in nine years — and they’re celebrating its release with SiriusXM!

blog.siriusxm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock On#Rock Band#The Wallflowers#Rock Sound#Songwriting#Exit Wounds#Outlaw Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Newport, RIrimonthly.com

Q-and-A: Deer Tick on July Concerts, Newport Folk Fest Album Release and New Music

Things used to be wild, but it’s been an understandably quiet year and a half for the Providence-founded band Deer Tick. Members, including singer-songwriter John J. McCauley, guitarist Ian O’Neil, bassist Christopher Ryan and drummer Dennis Ryan have used the lockdown period to practice their skills as musicians, work on new music and find comfort from the chaos by performing just for themselves. The group is preparing to go on tour this fall with Delta Spirit, and they are giving locals a few opportunities to see them live with sold-out shows at the Ocean Mist on July 16 and 17 and a performance at the Newport Folk Festival on July 28. If you missed the chance to nab tickets, you can still snag a copy of their latest, limited edition live album, Live From Fort Adams, which is a recording from last year’s performance at the virtual Newport Folk Festival, or listen to their newly released song, “If She Could Only See Me Now.” Here’s an interview covering everything they have happening right now and into the fall.
MusicWashington Missourian

New album from Jakob Dylan + The Wallflowers

Out today -- Jakob Dylan's life’s work continues with Exit Wounds, the brand new Wallflowers album available today on streaming services, CD, standard and limited edition vinyl LP. Listen now. "...the much-anticipated record finds the band’s signature sound – lean, potent and eminently entrancing – intact, even as Dylan surrounds...
Musicwers.org

Album Review: The Wallflowers “Exit Wounds”

Favorite Songs: “Roots and Wings,” “Move the River,” Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden”. For Fans Of: Counting Crows, Tom Petty, Third Eye Blind. The Wallflowers know how to make a return. Around since 1989, the American rock band has released seven studio albums, often spaced several years apart. Their most recent, Exit Wounds, comes nearly a decade after its predecessor.
MusicNo Depression

Jakob Dylan and The Wallflowers Mark New Beginning With ‘Exit Wounds’

Jakob Dylan (photo by Yasmin Than) Though they’ve been making music since 1989, The Wallflowers didn’t grab the world’s attention until seven years into their career, when they released their second studio album, Bringing Down the Horse. With hardly any warning, this record would prove to be not only a commercial success — it’s certified quadruple platinum, selling more than 4 million copies since its release — but also a timeless cultural artifact as its second single, “One Headlight,” topped Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Adult Alternative Songs” chart earlier this year.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Exclusive: Watch The Black Crowes Perform "Remedy" in New Concert Film

The Coda Collection has been steadily releasing incredible exclusive content for music lovers everywhere with their impressive array of concert films and documentaries. Today (July 9), The Black Crowes have teamed up with The Coda Collection to premiere Brothers of a Feather, a film that captures brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting for an intimate, sold-out 2020 show in San Francisco right before the pandemic caused shutdowns that disrupted the music industry.
MusicBillboard

NCT 127 Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary With New Album Announcement

A new NCT 127 album is coming your way. The nine-person group announced Wednesday (July 7) during a Beyond LIVE meet-up that their next studio album will be released in September. No title has been announced yet. The new record will mark the band’s third full-length album and will follow their latest release, a single titled “Save” from early June.
Moviesradiokmzn.com

BLACK CROWES CELEBRATE REUNION WITH RELEASE OF NEW CONCERT FILM 'BROTHERS OF A FEATHER'

The Black Crowes have released Brothers Of A Feather, a new documentary film that celebrates the Robinson brothers’ 2020 reunion. The film dropped on “the Coda Collection,” Amazon Prime’s streaming video channel. The documentary was named after last year’s Black Crowes acoustic trek, which saw brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting for a series of intimate club dates.
Musictelegraphherald.com

New albums

H.E.R., "Back of My Mind" (MBK Entertainment/RCA) Gabriella Wilson got her start as a child star, and since she became H.E.R. in 2016 her career has caught fire, including her showstopping “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year, her best song Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe,” and her best original song Oscar for “Fight for You” from "Judas and the Black Messiah."
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Tand Announce Upcoming Album, Concert & Festival Dates

Tand Announce Upcoming Album, Concert & Festival Dates. One of the greatest aspects of observing our favorite bands is watching them reinvent themselves, expanding their ranges, tapping into more genres. The evolution is so enjoyable to watch. Tand, a quartet from South Florida, is a fine example. The members came...
Performing Artsphoenixmag.com

Local Concert Promoters Are Ready to Rock

Music promoters like Charlie Levy took their COVID-19 licks and are ready to rock. Few industries were gutted by the pandemic more ruthlessly than live music. “With social distancing and no bands touring and all those factors, it was pretty much a full stop,” says Valley concert maestro Charlie Levy. “We were the first to close up and the last to reopen.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
American Songwriter

Parmalee Celebrate ‘For You’ Album Announcement with Two New Songs

Parmalee knows how to celebrate. Today (July 9), the country band from North Carolina (Barry Knox, Josh McSwain, Matt Thomas, and Scott Thomas) have announced that their highly anticipated album For You will be released on July 30, via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group. To kick off this announcement, Parmalee released not one, but two singles off of their forthcoming album. Cue the confetti and starstruck fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy