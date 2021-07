I was thinking the other day that you seldom hear people whistling anymore. This seems to be the case even when you are working – which must tick Disney off no end! I would assume that it may have to do with those who don’t like noise, even someone whistling a good tune, while they ply their trade. Thus, those who can carry a tune gave up whistling. However, the pandemic put many folks at working from home. They may have decided that since there was no one else around they could whistle their little hearts away. Now though folks are starting to return to work, some may have developed a habit that may be hard to break. It could get really noisy in an office if there are several persons whistling their own tune. One may be going at “You are my Sunshine” while another is running through a “Barber of Seville” tune. There could be bloodshed if the bosses aren’t careful. Of course, if they are one of the ones whistling who knows what might happen.