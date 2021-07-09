Installing air conditioning in old elementary schools could cost Plymouth millions
PLYMOUTH – The heat is on local school officials to cool off stiflingly hot classrooms in town and it’s going to be an expensive, if not impossible, fix. Superintendent Christopher Campbell said it will cost at least $8 million to provide air conditioning at the four local elementary schools that do not have have central air conditioning systems. With project management costs and related expenses, the project would probably cost closer to $10 million, Campbell said.www.patriotledger.com
