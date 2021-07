It's been a couple of years since the majority of the Berkshire Mall closed (we still have Target and Regal Cinemas) and yet it feels like it closed 10 years ago. There was a time where the Berkshire Mall was one of, if not the hottest thing in Berkshire County. Do you remember in the '90s going to the mall on a Friday or Saturday night? The joint was jumping, that's for sure. When holiday season came upon us, you would have to drive around the building to find a parking spot.