Area’s first Wheel Fest ‘Jam Sessions’ roll out July 24 at Kinetic Park

Get your wheels in motion for St. Charles County Parks' newest event - Wheel Fest - where riders show off their best scooter and BMX skills in a fun summer "jam session." The County Parks Department and Dialed Scooters & BMX are hosting this family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 24, at Kinetic Park, 7801 Town Square Avenue in Dardenne Prairie, Missouri. Admission is free and the event is open to beginner, intermediate, and advanced riders of all ages; spectators are welcome!