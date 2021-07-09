Mid-Market Recap: A Pennsylvania Boutique Eyes Cybersecurity Supremacy
While combinations between midsize firms and Big Law seem to be en vogue recently, Pennsylvania law firm Mullen Coughlin is firmly standing its ground. Law.com reporter Justin Henry recently caught up with the firm, which has grown from a 13-attorney spin-off from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith to a 93-attorney firm and an emerging cybersecurity insurance powerhouse that handled more than 3,500 matters last year.www.law.com
Comments / 0