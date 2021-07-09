Dig near memorial sparks intrigue

After scanning the planet, sending a probe down at the appropriate location, and landing at said location, you'll gain control of your party on the surface of this temperate planet. As you push forward towards the door into the archaeological dig site, you'll be intercepted by a crew of mercenaries, who will pour out of the door in several separate waves. Use the plentiful cover around you to protect yourself from enemy fire (staying away from the "fragile crates" if you can, since they are useless as sturdy cover), and return fire on your marks when it's safe to do so. Patiently erode the enemy numbers as they come through the door -- when you're certain you've seen the last of the enemy force for the time being, you can then press through that very same door to continue. Of course, before doing so, we implore you to explore the left side of this compound while still outside, since two small boxes of the ever-precious Element Zero can be found when you do.